you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Torrent group to invest Rs 10,000 cr in Gujarat: Chairman

"Today we are committing further investment of more than Rs 10,000 crore across renewable energy, power distribution and gas distribution businesses," Mehta said at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Torrent group will invest Rs 10,000 crore in renewable energy, power and gas distribution businesses in Gujarat, its Chairman Sudhir Mehta said on Friday. The group has so far invested Rs 30,000 crore in the state in power and pharmaceutical sectors.

"Today we are committing further investment of more than Rs 10,000 crore across renewable energy, power distribution and gas distribution businesses," Mehta said at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

Torrent Power currently has a thermal power generation capacity of 3,152 MW through a mix of coal and gas-based power plants.

In the renewable energy segment, the company has 448.5 MW operational plants with another 1, 111 MW under construction.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Torrent Pharma is among the major homegrown drug makers with a turnover of Rs 6,080 crore.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 06:01 pm

