Mar 19, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Top stock trading ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Sandeep Wagle

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com and Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com recommends which stocks to buy, sell or hold for good returns.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com and Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com recommends which stocks to buy, sell or hold for good returns.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell SREI Infra with a stop loss of Rs 81, target of Rs 70

Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 686, target of Rs 660

Sell V Guard Industries with a stop loss of Rs 231, target of Rs 217

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 701 and target of Rs 662

Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 591 and target of Rs 555

Buy NBCC with a stop loss of Rs 195 and target of Rs 206

Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1161 and target of Rs 1140

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com

Sell V Guard Industries with a stop loss at Rs 231 and target of Rs 216

Sell UPL with a stop loss at Rs 707 and target of Rs 681

