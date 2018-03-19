Top stock trading ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Sandeep Wagle

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com and Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com recommends which stocks to buy, sell or hold for good returns.

Sell SREI Infra with a stop loss of Rs 81, target of Rs 70

Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 686, target of Rs 660

Sell V Guard Industries with a stop loss of Rs 231, target of Rs 217

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 701 and target of Rs 662

Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 591 and target of Rs 555

Buy NBCC with a stop loss of Rs 195 and target of Rs 206

Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1161 and target of Rs 1140

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com

Sell V Guard Industries with a stop loss at Rs 231 and target of Rs 216

Sell UPL with a stop loss at Rs 707 and target of Rs 681