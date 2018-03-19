Top stock trading ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Sandeep Wagle

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com and Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com recommends which stocks to buy, sell or hold for good returns.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com and Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com recommends which stocks to buy, sell or hold for good returns.Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Sell SREI Infra with a stop loss of Rs 81, target of Rs 70
Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 686, target of Rs 660
Sell V Guard Industries with a stop loss of Rs 231, target of Rs 217
Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com
Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 701 and target of Rs 662
Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 591 and target of Rs 555
Buy NBCC with a stop loss of Rs 195 and target of Rs 206
Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1161 and target of Rs 1140
Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com
Sell V Guard Industries with a stop loss at Rs 231 and target of Rs 216Sell UPL with a stop loss at Rs 707 and target of Rs 681