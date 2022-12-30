 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top stock picks by brokerages for calendar year 2023

Nickey Mirchandani
Dec 30, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST

Experts see the Indian markets continuing the outperformance of 2022 vis-à-vis other global markets, in 2023 too. Companies and sectors focussed on the domestic market could do well. One caveat however, is that there may not be big upsides.

Indian equities outperformed other global markets in 2022. This is largely thanks to the Indian economy being in a much better shape compared to the other economies globally. Unlike other developed markets, recession is not yet on the horizon in India, and inflation too is under control for now. Most broking firms expect this trend to continue in 2023, but with a rider: strong macros may not necessarily translate into big upsides for the stock market. They expect domestic-oriented sectors and companies to do well.

Below are the top picks from broking firms for 2023.

UBS on India Market Strategy

UBS has a target of 18,000 for the Nifty, as expensive valuations could limit upsides. India is still trading at a hefty premium to other emerging markets even after the recent underperformance vis-a-vis China.

UBS does not expect the government to step up spending in the run-up to the 2024 elections. The brokerage remains overweight on the Banking, Consumer Staples and Auto sectors. It is neutral on Telecom, Industrials, Energy and Utilities. On the underweight list are Metals and Mining, IT Services, and Consumer Discretionary.