MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Top newsmakers of the week

In case you missed, here’s a roundup of stories you need to catch up on.

Moneycontrol News
May 08, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST
Representational image

Representational image

HDFC Q4 profit rises 8.7% to Rs 3,180 crore QoQ, beats estimates

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) reported an 8.7 percent sequential growth in the March quarter, profit at Rs 3,180 crore, beating estimates. Net interest income fell 0.1 percent to Rs 4,065 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 4,068 crore in the previous quarter. Read more here

Surging India virus cases may derail recovery but ratings outlook stable: S&P

S&P Global Ratings said its outlook on India's sovereign debt remained stable, even though surging COVID-19 cases could threaten the strong economic recovery it has seen so far. The rating agency, however, said the second wave should not hit the economy as hard as the first wave. Read more here

Sputnik Light: Russia authorises single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, claims 80% efficacy

Close

Related stories

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on May 6 that it has authorised the use of one-shot Sputnik Light. The Sputnik Light is a single-dose coronavirus vaccine with 80 percent efficacy, the Russian authorities have said. Read more here

Tata Steel posts profit of Rs 6,644 crore for Q4; revenue, operating earnings beat estimates

Tata Steel on May 5 posted a consolidated profit of Rs 6,644.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, with top-line and operating performance beating analysts' expectations. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1,481.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Read more here

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account permanently suspended

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been permanently suspended for violation of policies. Minutes before the suspension, the actress had posted a series of tweets on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after the assembly election results were declared on May 2. Read more here

IPL 2021 suspended as players across multiple teams test positive for COVID-19

IPL 2021 was suspended by the BCCI because it does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in the tournament amid the COVID-19 second wave, the organisers said. Read more here.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #HDFC #IPL 2021 #roundup of stories #Sputnik Light #top news of the week #top newsmakers
first published: May 8, 2021 09:27 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.