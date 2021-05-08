Top newsmakers of the week

Representational image

HDFC Q4 profit rises 8.7% to Rs 3,180 crore QoQ, beats estimates

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) reported an 8.7 percent sequential growth in the March quarter, profit at Rs 3,180 crore, beating estimates. Net interest income fell 0.1 percent to Rs 4,065 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 4,068 crore in the previous quarter. Read more here

Surging India virus cases may derail recovery but ratings outlook stable: S&P

S&P Global Ratings said its outlook on India's sovereign debt remained stable, even though surging COVID-19 cases could threaten the strong economic recovery it has seen so far. The rating agency, however, said the second wave should not hit the economy as hard as the first wave. Read more here

Sputnik Light: Russia authorises single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, claims 80% efficacy

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on May 6 that it has authorised the use of one-shot Sputnik Light. The Sputnik Light is a single-dose coronavirus vaccine with 80 percent efficacy, the Russian authorities have said. Read more here

Tata Steel posts profit of Rs 6,644 crore for Q4; revenue, operating earnings beat estimates

Tata Steel on May 5 posted a consolidated profit of Rs 6,644.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, with top-line and operating performance beating analysts' expectations. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1,481.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Read more here

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account permanently suspended

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been permanently suspended for violation of policies. Minutes before the suspension, the actress had posted a series of tweets on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after the assembly election results were declared on May 2. Read more here

IPL 2021 suspended as players across multiple teams test positive for COVID-19