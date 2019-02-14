Stake sale: Top management of Zee in a huddle, Comcast and Sony in fray

The top management of Zee is in talks with potential investors to sell their stake, as per a CNBC-TV 18 flash.

As per media reports, Comcast and Sony are in the fray to acquire a promoter stake in the company with the bids of Comcast and Sony expected to be in the range of Rs 540-560 per share.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

Zee's promoters may enter into an exclusive binding agreement this week, with the top management, including promoter Subhash Chandra, currently in the US for a potential stake sale discussion.

Zee Entertainment replied that it does not comment on any speculations, with Comcast also yet to respond to queries from media.