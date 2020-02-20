App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Top J&K officials to meet India Inc leaders in Mumbai on February 21

A global investors' summit is being planned at capital Srinagar in May, and the event in a city hotel is organised by industry lobby CII, which is also a national partner for the summit, officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image of Srinagar, J&K
File image of Srinagar, J&K

Top officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration will visit the country's financial capital and meet industry leaders on February 21, more than six months after the virtual abrogation of Article 370. Led by Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, the officials will be pitching about the business possibilities in the restive Kashmir Valley to leaders of India Inc, officials said on February 20.

A global investors' summit is being planned at capital Srinagar in May, and the event in a city hotel is organised by industry lobby CII, which is also a national partner for the summit, they said.

The union government's bold moves on the vexed Kashmir issue in August have been met with mixed response, with many going public with the prolonged shutdown of telecom connectivity in the valley and the continuing detentions of political leaders, while others have welcomed the move.

At the time of the announcement, the Centre had assured that carving out union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh out of the state of Jammu and Kashmir will fasten economic development of the region through focused attention.

related news

There were also reports of mega projects like a massive solar project in the mountaineous Ladakh region being launched.

The summit in May will be a showcase of investment opportunities across sectors, officials said.

Other officials and bureaucrats, including Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the secretary for industries and commerce; Anoo Malhotra, the director of industries and commerce; and Rohit Kansal, the principal secretary of planning development and monitoring, among others, are expected to be present on Friday.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 08:39 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.