Top invasive species are blooming in India despite climate change

Mongabay .
Nov 19, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST

Invasive plants such as Lantana camara and Chromolaena odorata are emerging as a serious threat, especially to natural and agricultural landscapes.

Experts suggest green bonds be leveraged to control invasive species. (Representative Image)

Climate change will worsen the spread of invasive species that tend to show a robust resilience to warming and spread across landscapes, scientists report.

A team from the Institute of Forest Productivity, Ranchi, analysed the dispersion dynamics of two invasive plant species, Chromolaena odorata and Lantana camara. The researchers used computer modelling to examine the present and future (2050) distribution of the two plants in central and eastern India. The study area included Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. Their results, that the two plants showed robust resilience to climate change, provide valuable information on sensitive sites prone to future invasion. Such prior information helps develop prevention and control measures to contain the infestation.

Sharad Tiwari, a scientist at the Ranchi institute under the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) and one of the paper authors, told Mongabay-India that most of the studies presently focus on L. camara. But field surveys and interactions with local people indicate that “C. odorata is equally potent, and in the future, its prospective expansion may be more aggressive than L. camara,” he added.

Chromolaena odorata, also known as the common moss flower. Photo by J.M.Garg/Wikimedia Commons

Nuisance weed
Invasive species are emerging as a severe threat, especially to natural and agricultural landscapes, says Tiwari. Their presence promotes wildfires in natural landscapes, hinders the regeneration and expansion of native species and their natural habitats; and reduces natural resources for the tribal people living in forest fringe areas and depending on numerous non-timber forest produce.