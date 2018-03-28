App
Mar 27, 2018 11:09 PM IST

Top food companies asked to set up teams to handle product recalls

Food companies will soon have to provide details of their internal mechanisms to handle a product recall.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the country's apex food regulator, on Monday asked the top 200 food companies in the country to establish teams to manage food recalls.

The regulator has requested companies to submit details of their food recall teams within 30 days, and of the fresh recall plan within 60 days, from March 20.

The regulator has written to Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Cargill India, Nestle India, Patanjali Ayurved, PepsiCo India, Coca-Cola India, Mondelez India, Tata Global Beverages, according to a Hindu Business Line report.

Food recalls are uncommon in India. The last time a food company recalled one of its products was in 2015, when Nestle India recalled Maggi after reports of monosodium glutamate and excess lead being found in it.

Other food companies, too, will be asked to set up teams to manage recalls, Pawan Agarwal, CEO at FSSAI, told the newspaper.

"While we have initially asked the top 200 companies to submit their fresh food recall plans, we will also ask other food companies to do the same. This plan will need to give details on the procedures and mechanisms these companies have put in place in case of an emergency event where they would need to recall a food product," Agarwal said.

The food recall plan will be reviewed every time any of the 200 food companies applies for a licence renewal, Mint reported.

