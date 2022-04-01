Top EU cyclists body partners with Elon Musk to build 'network of bike tunnels' in Europe

Visuals shared by ECF policy director Philip Amaral (Image: Twitter/@AmaralPhilip)

The EU Cyclists Federation (ECF), a top body representing several cyclist groups across the European Union, on April 1 announced it is partnering with Tesla founder Elon Musk to build a "network of bike tunnels" across Europe.

The project, referred to as Eurvélonnel, will be a "game-changer" for cyclists across the continent, ECF policy and development director Philip Amaral said.

"Today we announce a massive project with Elon Musk to build a European network of bike tunnels," he tweeted.

Explaining the importance of the project, Amaral, in a series of tweets, said, "Eurvélonnel will take old sewer lines and build new hyper loops to make it possible for people to cycle anywhere they want - safely and enjoyably - without ever seeing the light of day."

For the hyper loop sections, cyclists can attach their bike wheels to titanium conveyers that will "launch them up to 200km/h", he claimed, adding that "this will be great for trips between Brussels-Paris, Paris-London, Berlin-Prague".

"With Eurvélonnel, trains will be obsolete," Amaral further claimed.

Apart from benefitting the cyclists community, the project will also help Europe to achieve its climate goals as the greenhouse gases emitted by cyclists will be kept underground and not released into the atmosphere, the ECF official added.



Lastly, the Eurvélonnel project is going to remove the ultimate excuse for people to not cycle: you won't get wet! You'll always arrive to your destination dry. And cyclists will be able to download the "FixMyVélonnel" app to register any leaks with local authorities. pic.twitter.com/Akd6FfTL9z

— Philip Amaral (@AmaralPhilip) April 1, 2022

Eurvélonnel will also make cycling a safe activity, Amaral tweeted. "By taking cyclists underground, we're going to totally avoid any mixing with motor vehicle traffic. You won't see us, so you won't hit us. Win-win (sic)."

Musk's decision to partner with ECF comes at a time when Tesla is recording high sales volume of its electric vehicles in Europe. The company has expanded its market share in the continent's EV segment to 13 percent, but remains behind automobile giant Volkswagen which holds 25 percent of the market share, Reuters reported last month.