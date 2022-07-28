English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices July 28: Market volume rises 34%; Bitcoin up 5%, Polkadot biggest gainer

    Moneycontrol News
    July 28, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 28. The global crypto market cap rose 7.64 per cent to $1.05 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume surged 34.61 per cent to $84.71 billion over the last 24 hours. 

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.40 billion which is 8.74 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $79.90 billion, which is 94.33 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin's price hovered around 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.56 per cent, a decrease of 0.01 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    In other news, major coins rose in early morning trading today, soaring over 10 per cent following the announcement by the Federal Reserve that it was raising interest rates by 0.75 percentage point, according to a report by CoinDesk.

    Much of the talk on Wednesday in both cryptocurrencies and traditional financial markets revolved around the Fed. The rate hike matched analysts' expectations, as per the report.

    As of 8:15 am on July 28, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin18,75,0995.1%
    Ethereum1,35,5008.96%
    Tether82.22-2.85%
    Cardano42.09576.57%
    Binance Coin22,100.004.74%
    XRP29.00005.35%
    Polkadot627.1410.66%
    Dogecoin5.48863.66%

    Moneycontrol News
