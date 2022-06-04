Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs and more

Big Story

New York imposes two-year moratorium on new crypto mining firms



In a bid to address environmental concerns over proof-of-work (PoW) mining, The New York State Senate has passed a Bill that imposes a two-year moratorium on new crypto mining firms that use non-renewable power. The Bill, which was passed by the state Assembly last month, also sought pausing renewables for existing operating permits. The Senate Bill S6486D, which was sponsored by Senator Kevin Parker, was passed in a 36-27 win, and will now be forwarded to Governor Kathy Hochul for ratification. Read details here

