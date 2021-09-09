MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 09, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 9: US SEC threatens to sue Coinbase, other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cardano falls more than 18% in a week

    Cardano falls more than 18% in a week

    Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red, with Cardano down more than 18 percent in the past week. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.09 trillion, a decrease of 0.64 percent in the past 24 hours. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    SEC threatens to sue Coinbase over crypto lending programme

    The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has threatened to sue Coinbase Global Inc if the crypto exchange goes ahead with plans to launch a programme allowing users to earn interest by lending crypto assets, Coinbase said on September 8. Read more here.

  • In the News

    Global crypto governing standards not easily replicable in India: Jayant Sinha

    The demand for cryptocurrencies is steadily rising in India, even as the ecosystem awaits clarity on a structured law from the central government. The bill on cryptocurrency is awaiting cabinet approval and is expected to be tabled in the next session of the Parliament. Read more here.

  • In Focus

    From Ritviz and Nucleya to Sunburn, WazirX NFT sells 1,200 digital collectibles in 100 days

    Digital collectibles are gaining traction in India with NFT marketplaces selling collectibles across gaming, sports, music and visual arts. One such NFT marketplace, WazirX NFT which launched in June, has sold over 1,200 digital collectibles so far. Currently in the beta phase, a total of 3,208 NFTs have been minted on the platform, of which 1,068 were sold via fixed price model and 204 via auction model.

  • Explained

    Cryptocurrency prices have been falling - here is why

    Some analysts fear the move to make Bitcoin legal tender alongside the US dollar could muddy the outlook for El Salvador's quest to seek a more than $1 billion financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). After Bukele's bitcoin law was approved, rating agency Moody's downgraded El Salvador's creditworthiness, while the country's dollar-denominated bonds have also come under pressure.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.