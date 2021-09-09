Top cryptocurrency news on September 9: US SEC threatens to sue Coinbase, other major stories

In Focus

From Ritviz and Nucleya to Sunburn, WazirX NFT sells 1,200 digital collectibles in 100 days

Digital collectibles are gaining traction in India with NFT marketplaces selling collectibles across gaming, sports, music and visual arts. One such NFT marketplace, WazirX NFT which launched in June, has sold over 1,200 digital collectibles so far. Currently in the beta phase, a total of 3,208 NFTs have been minted on the platform, of which 1,068 were sold via fixed price model and 204 via auction model.