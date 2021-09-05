MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 05, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 5: Cardano falls more than 3% and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cardano falls more than 3%

    Most major cryptocurrencies are trading mixed, with Cardano losing more than 3 percent in the past 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.28 trillion, an increase of 0.33 percent in the past 24 hours. Read more here.

  • Teachers' Day

    Let Bollywood Gurus guide your way into world of cryptocurrency


    Who do you turn to when it comes to seeking advice about jumping aboard on your journey into something as nascent, evolving, and new as the crypto-verse? There’s so much to detangle, learn and decipher here that a good teacher can certainly come in handy! And what better than to revisit the advice of some of the legendary Bollywood teachers and students to give you the perfect, right push you need?

  • Top Story

    Franklin Templeton plans to hire cryptocurrency trader, researcher


    Franklin Templeton is looking to hire a cryptocurrency trader and researcher, according to two job postings on LinkedIn. "We are looking for a Crypto Currency Trader to execute trades for several strategies using the largest, most liquid listed and tradable crypto-assets (e.g., BTC, ETH, etc.)," the listing said.

  • In Focus

    US SEC investigates crypto exchange developer Uniswap Labs


    The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Uniswap Labs, the main developer behind one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Uniswap, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Read more here.

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.