MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 03, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 3: Dogecoin plunges over 4% and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Dogecoin plunges over 4%

    Dogecoin plunges over 4%

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 3. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.19 trillion, a 1.28 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $124.65 billion, which makes a 2.22 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • In Focus

    From Amitabh Bachchan to Rajinikanth's digital collectibles, movie NFTs are gaining traction


    For Bollywood and its megastars, the new buzzword is non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are unique digital assets that have minted money for artists and entrepreneurs in the West. While Amitabh Bachchan has become the first Indian actor to roll out NFT, southern superstar Rajinikanth has already dabbled in this space, not directly but through his movie Sivaji: the Boss.

  • Top Story

    Majority of Salvadorans do not want bitcoin, poll shows


    Most Salvadorans disagree with the government's decision to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, with many unaware of how to use the digital currency and distrustful of the project, a poll by the Central American University (UCA) showed on Thursday. Read more here.

  • In the News

    US SEC charges BitConnect founder with $2 billion cryptocurrency fraud

    The top US securities regulator on Wednesday sued the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange platform BitConnect over his alleged role in fraudulently raising about $2 billion from thousands of retail investors. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.