Top cryptocurrency news on September 3: Dogecoin plunges over 4% and other major stories

In Focus

From Amitabh Bachchan to Rajinikanth's digital collectibles, movie NFTs are gaining traction





For Bollywood and its megastars, the new buzzword is non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are unique digital assets that have minted money for artists and entrepreneurs in the West. While Amitabh Bachchan has become the first Indian actor to roll out NFT, southern superstar Rajinikanth has already dabbled in this space, not directly but through his movie Sivaji: the Boss.