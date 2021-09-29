MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 29, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 29: S&P Dow Jones brings Bitcoin to Wall Street and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin, Ethereum plunge nearly 3%

    Bitcoin, Ethereum plunge nearly 3%

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 29. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 136.48 lakh crores, a 2.29 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 680829 crores, which makes a 6.17 percent increase. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    S&P Dow Jones brings bitcoin, ethereum to Wall St with cryptocurrency indexes


    The S&P Dow Jones Indices launched new cryptocurrency indexes, it said on Tuesday, further mainstreaming digital currencies including bitcoin and ethereum by bringing them to the trading floors of Wall Street. The new indexes, S&P Bitcoin Index, S&P Ethereum Index and S&P Crypto Mega Cap Index, will measure the performance of digital assets tied to them.

  • In Focus

    Cryptocurrencies see sixth straight week of inflows, led by bitcoin: CoinShares data


    Cryptocurrency investment products and funds posted inflows for a sixth consecutive week, as investors viewed recent regulatory challenges in the sector as buying opportunities, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Read more here.

  • Opinion

    China's ban on cryptocurrency has little impact as more companies embrace it

    The running joke in the crypto world is China has for the hundredth time banned cryptocurrency. With every ban, its impact on the crypto market keeps reducing. This time around, it barely lasted a day. The first time China made the announcement was in 2013, when it ordered third-party payment providers to stop using bitcoin. They then stopped token sales in 2017 and in 2019, Chinese authorities targeted crypto exchanges.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

