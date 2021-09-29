Top cryptocurrency news on September 29: S&P Dow Jones brings Bitcoin to Wall Street and other major stories

Opinion

China's ban on cryptocurrency has little impact as more companies embrace it

The running joke in the crypto world is China has for the hundredth time banned cryptocurrency. With every ban, its impact on the crypto market keeps reducing. This time around, it barely lasted a day. The first time China made the announcement was in 2013, when it ordered third-party payment providers to stop using bitcoin. They then stopped token sales in 2017 and in 2019, Chinese authorities targeted crypto exchanges.