Top cryptocurrency news on September 24: Twitter rolls out Bitcoin tipping, and other major stories

Elon Musk wants Dogecoin fees reduced to make purchases cheaper

A Dogecoin enthusiast, Musk has been the most popular crusader of the meme cryptocurrency whose tweets are known to contribute to the price volatility of the coin. Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the co-creator of Dogecoin, said, "Robinhood announcing wallets, AMC CEO not only talking about accepting Dogecoin but saying it was the single most interacted with a tweet he has ever made, the crypto market finally seeing some green. I gotta say…"