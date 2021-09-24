MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 24, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 24: Twitter rolls out Bitcoin tipping, and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Bitcoin, Cardano up by nearly 3%

    Bitcoin, Cardano up by nearly 3%

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 24. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 146.96 lakh crores trillion, a 1.86 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 7,43,028 crores, which makes a 12.32 percent decrease. Read more here.

    Twitter rolls out Bitcoin tipping, safety features in product push

    Twitter Inc will now allow people to tip their favorite content creators with bitcoin and will also launch a fund to pay some users who host audio chat rooms on its Spaces feature, the company said on September 23. Read more here.

    Elon Musk wants Dogecoin fees reduced to make purchases cheaper

    A Dogecoin enthusiast, Musk has been the most popular crusader of the meme cryptocurrency whose tweets are known to contribute to the price volatility of the coin. Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the co-creator of Dogecoin, said, "Robinhood announcing wallets, AMC CEO not only talking about accepting Dogecoin but saying it was the single most interacted with a tweet he has ever made, the crypto market finally seeing some green. I gotta say…"

    CoinDCX launches sign language learning module on cryptocurrency

    On the occasion of International Sign Language Day, cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX on Thursday launched a specially designed learning module on blockchain and cryptocurrency for the hearing-impaired community. The module, which is in sign language and free for all, is available at the company's education learning portal - DCX Learn, a release said. To create this course, DCX Learn has collaborated with Yunikee.com, a startup that helps organizations and NGOs build products and services for the hearing-impaired community in Indian sign language.

