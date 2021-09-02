MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 02, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 2: Ethereum, Dogecoin up 10% and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Ethereum, Dogecoin up 10%

    Ethereum, Dogecoin up 10%

    Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green, with Ethereum and Dogecoin up 10 percent. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.23 trillion, a 6.94 percent increase in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin is trading 6 percent higher at above $49,000, gaining more than 1 percent in a week. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    El Salvador Congress backs $150 million fund for bitcoin ahead of adoption


    El Salvador's Congress on Tuesday approved a law to create a $150 million fund to facilitate conversions from bitcoin to US dollars ahead of the Central American country's planned adoption of the cryptocurrency as legal tender next week. Read more here.

  • In Focus

    Billionaire John Paulson says cryptocurrencies are a bubble, will prove to be worthless


    Cryptocurrencies, despite being considered among the market's hot commodities, have drawn sharp criticism from billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson who described it as a "bubble" that would prove to be "worthless". Paulson, while speaking at an episode of 'Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein' aired on August 30, said there is no intrinsic value attached with cryptocurrencies except for a "limited amount".

  • In the News

    US SEC charges BitConnect founder with $2 billion cryptocurrency fraud

    The top US securities regulator on Wednesday sued the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange platform BitConnect over his alleged role in fraudulently raising about $2 billion from thousands of retail investors. Expanding a civil case announced in May, the US Securities and Exchange Commission charged BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani, an Indian citizen, with lying about BitConnect's ability to generate profits, and violating registration laws meant to protect investors.

