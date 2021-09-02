Top cryptocurrency news on September 2: Ethereum, Dogecoin up 10% and other major stories

In Focus

Billionaire John Paulson says cryptocurrencies are a bubble, will prove to be worthless







Cryptocurrencies, despite being considered among the market's hot commodities, have drawn sharp criticism from billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson who described it as a "bubble" that would prove to be "worthless". Paulson, while speaking at an episode of 'Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein' aired on August 30, said there is no intrinsic value attached with cryptocurrencies except for a "limited amount".