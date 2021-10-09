MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : October 09, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 9: CoinSwitch Kuber onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin, Ether slightly down, Solana up nearly 4%

    Bitcoin, Ether slightly down, Solana up nearly 4%

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on October 9. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.29 trillion, a 0.42 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $115.94 billion, which makes a 7.09 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    CoinSwitch Kuber onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador


    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinswitch Kuber, on October 8, announced the onboarding of Bollywood actor and youth icon Ranveer Singh as its first-ever brand ambassador. Through this association, CoinSwitch Kuber aims to leverage Ranveer Singh's mass appeal, along with his popularity among Gen Z and millennial customers. Read more here.

  • In Focus

    White House weighs broader oversight of US cryptocurrency market


    The White House is considering a wide-ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market to combat the growing threat of ransomware and other cybercrime, a spokeswoman said on Friday. "The NSC and NEC are coordinating across the interagency to look at ways we can ensure that cryptocurrency and other digital assets are not used to prop up bad actors, including ransomware criminals," the White House National Security Council spokeswoman said.

  • In the News

    Stablecoin Tether leaves investors unstable with 'fraud' whiff in $69-billion reserve

    Stablecoin Tether went under intensifying regulatory and public wrath following reports that no independent entity could validate the $69-billion reserves backing the coin. According to Coinmarketcap, Tether's trading volume fell almost 14 percent in the last 24 hours.

    "Exactly how Tether is backed, or if it’s truly backed at all, has always been a mystery. For years, a persistent group of critics has argued that, despite the company’s assurances, Tether Holdings doesn’t have enough assets to maintain the 1-to-1 exchange rate, meaning its coin is essentially a fraud," a Bloomberg report said.

