Top cryptocurrency news on October 9: CoinSwitch Kuber onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador and other major stories

Stablecoin Tether leaves investors unstable with 'fraud' whiff in $69-billion reserve

Stablecoin Tether went under intensifying regulatory and public wrath following reports that no independent entity could validate the $69-billion reserves backing the coin. According to Coinmarketcap, Tether's trading volume fell almost 14 percent in the last 24 hours.

"Exactly how Tether is backed, or if it’s truly backed at all, has always been a mystery. For years, a persistent group of critics has argued that, despite the company’s assurances, Tether Holdings doesn’t have enough assets to maintain the 1-to-1 exchange rate, meaning its coin is essentially a fraud," a Bloomberg report said.