Top cryptocurrency news on October 5: Ethereum plunges nearly 3% and other major stories

Explained

In charts: The turbulent crypto world

The cryptocurrency market continued its descent with September marking a turbulent and volatile trend for investors. The fear caused by the Evergrande crisis across markets in the beginning of the last week resulted in a sell-off in the crypto world as well; Bitcoin prices dropped by about 14 percent from $47,260 at the day’s closing on September 19 to $40,694 on September 21. A recovery thereafter to $44,895 was not sustained as China imposed a blanket ban on transactions and mining on September 24. By September 29, Bitcoin ended just above the $41,500 mark.