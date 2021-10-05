MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : October 05, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 5: Ethereum plunges nearly 3% and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin inches up, Ethereum, XRP plunge nearly 3%

    Bitcoin inches up, Ethereum, XRP plunge nearly 3%

    Cryptocurrency prices continued to be in the negative territory on October 5. The global cryptocurrency market cap stood at Rs 160.32 lakh crore, a 1.38 percent increase over Monday, while the total market volume over the last 24 hours reached Rs 7,98,682 crore, logging in a 24.17 percent increase. Read more here.

  • Top News

    Cryptocurrencies post inflows for 7 straight weeks, led by Bitcoin: CoinShares data


    Cryptocurrency investment products and funds recorded inflows for a seventh straight week, as institutional investors warmed to more supportive statements from regulators, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Inflows to the sector were $90.2 million last week, led by bitcoin which snagged $69 million, according to CoinShares data as of Oct. 1.

  • In Focus

    NFT sales surge to $10.7 billion in Q3 as crypto asset frenzy hits new highs


    Sales volumes of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged to $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, up more than eightfold from the previous quarter, according to data from market tracker DappRadar, as the frenzy for crypto assets reached new highs. Read more here.

  • Explained

    In charts: The turbulent crypto world

    The cryptocurrency market continued its descent with September marking a turbulent and volatile trend for investors. The fear caused by the Evergrande crisis across markets in the beginning of the last week resulted in a sell-off in the crypto world as well; Bitcoin prices dropped by about 14 percent from $47,260 at the day’s closing on September 19 to $40,694 on September 21. A recovery thereafter to $44,895 was not sustained as China imposed a blanket ban on transactions and mining on September 24. By September 29, Bitcoin ended just above the $41,500 mark.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.