Last Updated : October 01, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 1: Ethereum up more than 1% and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Ethereum up more than 1%

    Ethereum up more than 1%

    Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green on October 1. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.92 trillion, up 0.87 percent in the past 24 hours. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.35 billion, a decline of 3.51 percent. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    In charts: The turbulent crypto world

    The cryptocurrency market continued its descent with September marking a turbulent and volatile trend for investors. The fear caused by the Evergrande crisis across markets in the beginning of the last week resulted in a sell-off in the cryptoworld as well; Bitcoin prices dropped by about 14 percent from $47,260 at the day’s closing on September 19 to $40,694 on September 21.

  • In Focus

    The man who lost it all in crypto, only to empower others

    A tweet pinned on Kashif Raza’s Twitter handle reads "Crypto is not a sprint, it's a marathon race." Raza, founder of BitInning and formerly CryptoKanoon certainly knows all about how difficult, yet rewarding voyages in the cryptocurrency space can be, having been one of the earliest investors in this space, all the way back to 2016! Read more here.

  • In the News

    Swiss markets watchdog approves first crypto assets fund

    Switzerland's financial markets supervisor said on September 29 that it had approved the country's first fund that invests primarily in crypto assets.The Crypto Market Index Fund is restricted to qualified investors and categorised under "other funds for alternative investments" with particular risks, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said in a statement.

#bitcoin #cryptocurrency

