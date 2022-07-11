Top cryptocurrency news on July 11: Bitcoin trades lower, crypto smartphone, NFT and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin, Ethereum trade lower

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on July 11. The global crypto market-cap declined by 2.77 percent to $916.76 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume rose 1.42 percent to $54.82 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.45 billion, 8.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $49.42 billion, which accounted for 90.14 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here

Big Story First ever crypto smartphone: Solana Saga

Solana, one of the top blockchains, has introduced Saga which is a flagship Android smartphone device. Saga mobile will make crypto a seamless experience for users and developers as it features a secure crypto wallet, a seed vault to store all your sensitive information and much more now available on your phone. In the video, we tell you everything to know about the Saga.

Web3 Crypto rout deflates some Web3 startups buoyed by push into digital tokens Take a look

The cryptocurrency rout has spread to startups that offer users digital tokens, pushing down digital asset prices and driving away hordes of users. The startups—part of what has been called Web3—allowed users to play virtual games and collect digital assets, and the companies’ growth was hinged on interest from people eager to wade into blockchain-based assets. The broader cryptocurrency downturn this year is causing a downturn in users in many Web3 companies, and players and investors are re-evaluating the utility of token-based business models.