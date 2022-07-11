Top cryptocurrency news on July 11: Bitcoin trades lower, crypto smartphone, NFT and more

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on July 11. The global crypto market-cap declined by 2.77 percent to $916.76 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume rose 1.42 percent to $54.82 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.45 billion, 8.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $49.42 billion, which accounted for 90.14 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here
Solana, one of the top blockchains, has introduced Saga which is a flagship Android smartphone device. Saga mobile will make crypto a seamless experience for users and developers as it features a secure crypto wallet, a seed vault to store all your sensitive information and much more now available on your phone.