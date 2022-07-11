Last Updated : July 11, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on July 11: Bitcoin trades lower, crypto smartphone, NFT and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Web3 and NFT to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin, Ethereum trade lower
Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on July 11. The global crypto market-cap declined by 2.77 percent to $916.76 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume rose 1.42 percent to $54.82 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.45 billion, 8.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $49.42 billion, which accounted for 90.14 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here
Big Story
First ever crypto smartphone: Solana Saga
Solana, one of the top blockchains, has introduced Saga which is a flagship Android smartphone device. Saga mobile will make crypto a seamless experience for users and developers as it features a secure crypto wallet, a seed vault to store all your sensitive information and much more now available on your phone. In the video, we tell you everything to know about the Saga. Watch till the end for a surprise!
Web3
Crypto rout deflates some Web3 startups buoyed by push into digital tokens
The cryptocurrency rout has spread to startups that offer users digital tokens, pushing down digital asset prices and driving away hordes of users. The startups—part of what has been called Web3—allowed users to play virtual games and collect digital assets, and the companies’ growth was hinged on interest from people eager to wade into blockchain-based assets. The broader cryptocurrency downturn this year is causing a downturn in users in many Web3 companies, and players and investors are re-evaluating the utility of token-based business models. Take a look
NFT Buzz
Jeff Koons’ NFT art will go to the moon
At 67, Jeff Koons, the most saleable and formidably marketing-driven American artist, is looking up at the moon, with Elon Musk tethering him on the upshot journey. Musk’s company SpaceX will send Jeff Koons: Moon Phases, 125 miniature moon sculptures into space, each around one inch in diameter, which will remain on the moon permanently. Marking 50 years since America’s first crewed trip to the moon (in 1969), the ambition and money involved in the project is staggering in scale and scope. Read more here