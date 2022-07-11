Top cryptocurrency news on July 11: Bitcoin trades lower, crypto smartphone, NFT and more

NFT Buzz

Jeff Koons’ NFT art will go to the moon

At 67, Jeff Koons, the most saleable and formidably marketing-driven American artist, is looking up at the moon, with Elon Musk tethering him on the upshot journey. Musk’s company SpaceX will send Jeff Koons: Moon Phases, 125 miniature moon sculptures into space, each around one inch in diameter, which will remain on the moon permanently. Marking 50 years since America’s first crewed trip to the moon (in 1969), the ambition and money involved in the project is staggering in scale and scope. Read more here