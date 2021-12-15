MARKET NEWS

English
Top cryptocurrency news on December 15: Major stories on NFTs, Stablecoins and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

Market Buzz

Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 15: Markets in green as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana rises
Bitcoin increased marginally by 1.5 percent to trade at Rs 38,52,753 while Ethereum (Rs 3,07,901) also surged by 0.98 percent. Cardano (Rs 100.54) fell by 0.16 percent. Avalanche (Rs 7,100.79) rose by 11.61 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,094) fell by 0.96 percent and Litecoin (Rs 11,998.29) also tumbled by 1.25  percent over the last 24-hours. Read more here

[/body][/content]

Memecoin Buzz

Elon Musk says Tesla will accept dogecoin for merchandise

Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric carmaker will accept dogecoin for merchandise on a test basis."Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes," Musk said in a tweet.Read more here.[/body][/content]

Regulatory Central

Ukraine's Central Bank Runs Digital Currency Pilot Using Stellar

The Stellar blockchain will be used to pilot an electronic version of the hryvnia, the national currency of Ukraine. The pilot, being carried out by FinTech firm Bitt and TASCOMBANK, will be overseen by the country's central bank with the encouragement of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.. Read more here.[/body][/content]

Stablecoin Update

Stablecoins Neither Decentralized nor Transparent: Senator Sherrod Brown
During a Senate Banking Committee hearing yesterday, Chairman Sherrod Brown said stablecoins were neither decentralized nor transparent. The democrat senator warned that “if you put your money in stablecoins, there’s no guarantee you’re going to get it back.”. Read here.

[/body][/content]

NFT Mania

Coinbase Wallet Adds NFT Viewing to Browser Extension

Coinbase announced on Tuesday that NFT owners will soon be able to view their collections right in their web browsers—a feature that the company is portraying as part of its effort to reduce the friction users experience in navigating the broader world of crypto. The browser tool is part of Coinbase Wallet, which is a separate service from the company's main exchange platform. Like its popular competitor MetaMask, Wallet is designed to let users access NFTs, DeFi applications and other elements of the emerging world of Web3.

Close

Read more here.[/body][/content]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #Crypto #cryptocurrency #MC Essential
first published: Dec 15, 2021 08:55 am

