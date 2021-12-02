MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 02, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on Metaverse, crypto legislation and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz


    The global crypto market capitalisation declined 0.63 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.63 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $57,157.85 saw a surge in its market dominance by about 0.23 percent over the last day to stand at 41.09 percent.

    The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $122.98 billion, falling by 5.99 percent. While DeFi ($18.77 billion) accounted for 15.26 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($94.54 billion) made for 76.87 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume. Read more here.

  • Regulatory Lens

    Along with TV, crypto platforms hit pause on ad blitz on digital media


    The government, on December 1, mentioned that it was still studying the existing regulatory framework in the context of cryptocurrency ads and how to handle them. Additionally, The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) also announced that it was in discussions with the government to refresh guidelines related to cryptocurrency advertising. Read more here.

  • Whats happening in the Metaverse?

    Metaverse Land Sales on Ethereum, Solana Top $100 Million in One Week


    Interest in metaverse land, virtual real estate and the hottest new craze in crypto, is exploding: over $100 million was invested in it last week alone, according to crypto analytics site DappRadar. Read more here.

  • Nation's Take

    Nandan Nilekani: Crypto can bring about financial inclusion


    Amid uncertainty over the fate of cryptocurrencies in India, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said on December 1 that crypto assets could be used to bring about more financial inclusion.
    "There is a role for crypto as assets but they obviously will have to follow all the laws and make sure that it doesn't become a backdoor for money laundering... they have to use that [as] an entry point to get a lot of young people into financial markets," Nilekani, who co-founded Infosys, said at the Reuters Next Conference. Read more here.

  • Expert Take

    Crypto Conversations: How blockchain helps fight cybercriminals (MC PRO)


    Compliance as a Service (CaaS) providers are leveraging the power of blockchain technology to create an ecosystem that delivers top compliance, regulatory, and transaction monitoring, all under one roof. Read more about how blockchain technology is helping strengthen cyber security here.

#bitcoin #cryptocurrency

