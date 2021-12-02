Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on Metaverse, crypto legislation and more

Market Buzz



The global crypto market capitalisation declined 0.63 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.63 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $57,157.85 saw a surge in its market dominance by about 0.23 percent over the last day to stand at 41.09 percent.



The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $122.98 billion, falling by 5.99 percent. While DeFi ($18.77 billion) accounted for 15.26 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($94.54 billion) made for 76.87 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume. Read more here.