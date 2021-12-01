Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto legislation and more

Market Buzz

Cryptocurrency Prices on December 1: Solana, Ethereum, Tether rise as Bitcoin, XRP falls





The global crypto market capitalisation surged 1.68 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.65 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $57,216.1 saw a fall in its market dominance by about 0.72 percent over the last day to stand at 40.86 percent.

As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin fell by 0.49 percent, while Ethereum ($4,699), which surged by 5.17 percent. Binance Coin ($631.40) rose by around 1 percent. Additionally, Solana ($212.43) rose by 3.34 percent, Cardano ($1.57) fell by 2 percent, Avalanche ($126.47) surged by 3.65 percent, Polkadot ($38.19) surged by 3.72 and Litecoin ($209.6) also rose by 2.42 percent. Read more here