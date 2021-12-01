MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : December 01, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto legislation and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices on December 1: Solana, Ethereum, Tether rise as Bitcoin, XRP falls


    The global crypto market capitalisation surged 1.68 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.65 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $57,216.1 saw a fall in its market dominance by about 0.72 percent over the last day to stand at 40.86 percent.

    As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin fell by 0.49 percent, while Ethereum ($4,699), which surged by 5.17 percent. Binance Coin ($631.40) rose by around 1 percent. Additionally, Solana ($212.43) rose by 3.34 percent, Cardano ($1.57) fell by 2 percent, Avalanche ($126.47) surged by 3.65 percent, Polkadot ($38.19) surged by 3.72 and Litecoin ($209.6) also rose by 2.42 percent. Read more here

  • Regulatory Lens

    Govt to introduce new Crypto Bill in Parliament after Cabinet approval : Finance Minister


    Speaking during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the Finance Minister said, "We are close to bringing a bill in parliament. It will be introduced in the house once the cabinet clears the bill." Sitharaman said the new Bill has come up after reworking on the old Bill that could not be tabled in previous sessions of Parliament. Regulation of the NFT space is also being discussed.  Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Grayscale Solana Trust Launches With $9.5M Under Management


    Grayscale Investments launched its Grayscale Solana Trust this morning, offering investors passive exposure to the proof-of-history and proof-of-stake hybrid Solana network’s SOL cryptocurrency. The native crypto asset was up 6% over the past 24 hours Tuesday morning, according to CoinGecko, trading at $217 per SOL. Read more here

  • Who's who?

    Novi Crypto Wallet Chief David Marcus Leaving Facebook


    David Marcus, the executive who shepherded Facebook's Novi wallet into existence, has announced he will be leaving the social media company at the end of December. Marcus co-created Facebook's cryptocurrency project, Diem. And while the company's Novi crypto wallet was recently launched,  he's being replaced by Novi's VP of Product Stephane Kasriel. Read more here

  • Expert Take

    Cryptocurrency | Virtual currencies are here to stay. Astute regulation is what is required


    The listing of the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 in the winter session of Parliament was not unexpected given the statements made by the policymakers and the growth of the industry.  As technology evolves, the law will catch up. It is also hoped that the contours of the law will encourage innovation, and the use of technology to expand financial markets. Read more here

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

