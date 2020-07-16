Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat on optimism over a coronavirus vaccine despite US-China tensions. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 24 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 828, target at Rs 850

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 630

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,250, target at Rs 2,320

Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,800

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 540

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,770, target at Rs 3,890

Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 292

Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,393, target at Rs 1,350

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 281, target at Rs 241

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 691, target at Rs 660

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,929, target at Rs 3,030

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,140, target at Rs 1,190

Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 167.5, target at Rs 155

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​