Hero ZMR to Royal Enfield Trials: Top 5 bikes that may launch in 2019 under Rs 2 lakh

Since Yamaha launched its flagship motorcycle, R15 V1 in India, the market for 150-200 CC motorcycles has increased significantly. Ranging from commuters and scooters to outright sports bikes, the variety and demand for such motorcycles have increased considerably.

With the competition heating up, here is a list of top five upcoming bikes under Rs 2 lakh:

1. Yamaha MT-15

Keeping up with the tradition, Yamaha is gearing up to offer their iconic R15’s naked sibling, the MT-15 in India. Though it has little to no resemblance to the grandfather V1, its latest iteration, the V3 is expected to be a strong influence on the naked single cylinder.

With Yamaha not providing USD (upside down) forks with the R15 V3, it wouldn’t be wrong to expect MT-15 to also come with conventional forks. Nevertheless, Yamaha should be generous enough to give their latest engine the VVA tech (Variable Valve Actuation). It may also see an improved Deltabox chassis.

As for pricing, it could be placed between the Rs. 1.5-2 lakh range, in competition with the KTM’s Duke 200, Duke 125 and Suzuki’s Gixxer, among others.

2. UM DSR 200 Adventure

The hitherto unknown American cruiser manufacturer entered India in a direct challenge to all budget cruisers, with models like Renegade Commando and Renegade Sports S.

Now, UM has stepped up its game by deciding to enter the adventure touring segment, choosing to cater to the sub-300 CC buyer class. With no fixed dates for the launch as yet, all we can talk about right now is its 196 CC, single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which is fuelled by a carburettor.

UM claims the power of 16.2 PS and 16 Nm, which is satisfactory, but not overwhelming. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, which should add to the rider’s ease.

3. Hero Karizma 200

The lustre around Karizma, whose first model acquired legendary status, has dimmed a bit with successors such as ZMR. Now, Hero seems to be looking to make amends with their upcoming fully-faired Karizma variant.

Supposedly based on the Xtreme 200R, the 200-cc naked bike from Hero, it is expected to be launched before the end of 2019. Consequently, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume a better and faster engine tune and fuel injection. The bike will also comply with BS 6 norms. With these advancements, a price tag of Rs 1.5 lakh would be justified.

4. Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki managed to do an excellent job of keeping its next project under wraps, but with the leak of the patent details of the upcoming motorcycle, we have a clearer picture of what to expect.

To begin with, Suzuki has ditched its usual “twin-cylinder support” in favour of its single cylinder, Single Overhead Cam (SOHC) engine layout. A vertically mounted oil-cooling system is expected to tag along.

Continuing the Gixxer legacy, the engine is also set to have a fuel injection system for better fuel efficiency. Coupled with ABS, and a launch date in March, the Gixxer 250 could be priced around Rs. 1.2-1.5 lakh.

5. Royal Enfield Trials 350

Royal Enfield’s upcoming project, the Trials 350 and 500, has been revealed. The success of the Interceptor 650 has given a fillip to Royal Enfield's plans. The Trials are the next release, based on its ever-popular Classic look, albeit with a few cosmetic and ergonomic changes.

The bike now sports a single seat instead of the usual dual seats. In place of the back seat is an additional luggage carrier; and a Continental GT-like taillight. With RE expected to use its existing line-up of engines, the power figures could be in the same range as its current motorcycles. However, it is possible that Royal Enfield may change the tuning of the engines to suit the riding conditions better.

That being said, it remains to be seen if Royal Enfield is making any structural changes, or just continuing with the bulky frame. With these changes, it is expected that the bikes will be priced around the Rs. 1.5-2 lakh range.