Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top 100 banking frauds: CVC report details how a domestic airline siphoned off funds, cheated banks

The investigation reveals that the airline, which operated on domestic and international routes, “willfully” cheated banks to siphon off funds and divert the proceeds to shell companies in seven countries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A domestic airline that began commercial operations in 2005 has been investigated by the Central Vigilance Commission for banking fraud. The anti-corruption watchdog’s probe has found out that the carrier cheated the leading bank of a consortium by diverting funds to related entities instead of using them for purposes for which the loan was given.

The investigation reveals that the airline, which operated on domestic and international routes, “willfully” cheated banks to siphon off funds and divert the proceeds to shell companies in seven countries. The revelation is part of a CVC report submitted to the Reserve Bank of India. It says that the airline also suppressed facts in the financial statements.

“The company ran its operations mostly on leased aircraft for which an overseas entity (vendor) was created which in turn had created fictitious invoices with inflated bills. The money was transferred to it through legal means,” according to the report. “Whatever the money the company owed to the leasing company would be disbursed and rest parked with the entity.”

The CVC report doesn’t name companies or individuals it investigated.

The airlines promoter willfully and with malafide intention didn’t pay dues covered by his personal and corporate guarantees, the report states, adding: “Despite restraining orders from High Court, the promoter entered into an arrangement with overseas company to receive a big amount for stepping down from his office and position as Director and Chairman of group.”

The report points out to the lapses of banks’ for extending loans to a defunct airline which was already under scrutiny. It also highlighted that there was alleged conflict of interest of at least three independent directors on the board of the airline.

Loans were disbursed to the airline based on the brand valuation done by private firms, considering just one valuer. RBI norms dictate that at least two different valuation reports should be considered before deciding credit facility.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 01:55 pm

