Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, topped the list for the seventh consecutive time. Find out who else made it to the 2018 list: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 No. 10 | Shapoor Pallonji Mistry | Chairman and MD, Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Net worth: Rs 69,400 crore (Image: Reuters) 2/10 No. 10 | Cyrus Pallonji Mistry | Former Chairman, Tata Group | Net worth: Rs 69,400 crore 3/10 No. 8 | Gautam Adani & Family | Chairman, Adani Group | Net worth: Rs 71,200 crore 4/10 No. 7 | Cyrus S Poonawalla | Chairman, Poonawalla Group | Net worth: Rs 73,000 crore (Image: Reuters) 5/10 No. 6 | Uday Kotak | Founder and Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank | Net worth: Rs 78,600 crore 6/10 No. 5 | Dilip Shanghvi | Founder and MD, Sun Pharmaceuticals | Net worth: Rs 89,700 (Image: Reuters) 7/10 No. 4 | Azim Premji | Chairman, Wipro | Net worth: Rs 96,100 crore (Image: Reuters) 8/10 No. 3 | Lakshmi Mittal & Family | Chairman and CEO, ArcelorMittal | Net worth: Rs 1,14,500 crore (Image: Reuters) 9/10 No. 2 | SP Hinduja & Family | Chairman, Hinduja Group | Net Worth: Rs 1,59,000 crore (Image: Reuters) 10/10 No. 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries | Net worth: Rs 3,71,000 crore (Image: Reuters) Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. First Published on Sep 25, 2018 05:31 pm