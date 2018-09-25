App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, topped the list for the seventh consecutive time. Find out who else made it to the 2018 list:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
No. 10 | Shapoor Pallonji Mistry | Chairman and MD, Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Net worth: Rs 69,400 crore (Image: Reuters)
1/10

No. 10 | Shapoor Pallonji Mistry | Chairman and MD, Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Net worth: Rs 69,400 crore (Image: Reuters)
No. 10 | Cyrus Pallonji Mistry | Former Chairman, Tata Group | Net worth: Rs 69,400 crore
2/10

No. 10 | Cyrus Pallonji Mistry | Former Chairman, Tata Group | Net worth: Rs 69,400 crore
No. 8 | Gautam Adani & Family | Chairman, Adani Group | Net worth: Rs 71,200 crore
3/10

No. 8 | Gautam Adani & Family | Chairman, Adani Group | Net worth: Rs 71,200 crore
No. 7 | Cyrus S Poonawalla | Chairman, Poonawalla Group | Net worth: Rs 73,000 crore (Image: Reuters)
4/10

No. 7 | Cyrus S Poonawalla | Chairman, Poonawalla Group | Net worth: Rs 73,000 crore (Image: Reuters)
No. 6 | Uday Kotak | Founder and Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank | Net worth: Rs 78,600 crore
5/10

No. 6 | Uday Kotak | Founder and Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank | Net worth: Rs 78,600 crore
No. 5 | Dilip Shanghvi | Founder and MD, Sun Pharmaceuticals | Net worth: Rs 89,700 (Image: Reuters)
6/10

No. 5 | Dilip Shanghvi | Founder and MD, Sun Pharmaceuticals | Net worth: Rs 89,700 (Image: Reuters)
No. 4 | Azim Premji | Chairman, Wipro | Net worth: Rs 96,100 crore (Image: Reuters)
7/10

No. 4 | Azim Premji | Chairman, Wipro | Net worth: Rs 96,100 crore (Image: Reuters)
No. 3 | Lakshmi Mittal & Family | Chairman and CEO, ArcelorMittal | Net worth: Rs 1,14,500 crore (Image: Reuters)
8/10

No. 3 | Lakshmi Mittal & Family | Chairman and CEO, ArcelorMittal | Net worth: Rs 1,14,500 crore (Image: Reuters)
No. 2 | SP Hinduja & Family | Chairman, Hinduja Group | Net Worth: Rs 1,59,000 crore (Image: Reuters)
9/10

No. 2 | SP Hinduja & Family | Chairman, Hinduja Group | Net Worth: Rs 1,59,000 crore (Image: Reuters)
No. 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries | Net worth: Rs 3,71,000 crore (Image: Reuters) Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
10/10

No. 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries | Net worth: Rs 3,71,000 crore (Image: Reuters) Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 05:31 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Slideshow

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.