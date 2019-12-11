Top 10 places to work in US in 2020: Google, Facebook fail to make the cut

Silicon Valley giants like Google, Facebook and Microsoft failed to grab a spot among the Top 10 best places to work in the United States in 2020, going by Glassdoor's annual rankings.

The top spot was clinched by California-based cloud computing company HubSpot, which stood at the 16th position in the ranking last year.

Meanwhile, Facebook and Google, which claimed 7th and 8th positions respectively in 2019, slipped to the 23rd and 11th spots.

Microsoft was among one of the tech giants which saw an improvement in its ranking, moving up to the 21st spot from the 34th one in 2019.

Bain & Company, which was rated last year's best place to work and held the spot in 2012, 2014 and 2017 as well, moved to the second spot making way for HubSpot. Apple slid to the 84th spot this year from its 71st rank last year.

Companies making their debut on the list include Dell Technologies, Slack and SurveyMonkey. Tech companies dominate the list with 31 out of 100.

Other names among the top 10 on the list includes DocuSign, In-N-Out Burger, Sammons Financial Group, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Intuitive Surgical, Ultimate Software, VIPKid and Southwest Airlines.