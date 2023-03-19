 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 2.09 lakh crore in Mcap; TCS among biggest laggards

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,145.23 points or 1.93 per cent. Corporate major Reliance Industries' m-cap plunged Rs 67,722.33 crore to Rs 15,04,001.93 crore.

On a weekly basis, domestic equity benchmarks witnessed heavy selling. The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,145.23 points or 1.93 per cent. Corporate major Reliance Industries' m-cap plunged Rs 67,722.33 crore to Rs 15,04,001.93 crore.

IT bellwethers TCS' market valuation tumbled Rs 55,654.17 crore to Rs 11,63,194.14 crore and that of Infosys nosedived Rs 21,250.8 crore to Rs 5,97,905.17 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) diminished by Rs 16,108.93 crore to Rs 4,72,290.46 crore and that of ITC tanked Rs 15,226.12 crore to Rs 4,66,696.21 crore.