App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Top 10 firms lose Rs 2.55 lakh crore in m-cap between October 1-5

The equity market witnessed severe drubbing last week, with the BSE benchmark Sensex falling sharply by 1,850.15 points to end at 34,376.99

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A weak broader market pulled down the combined market valuation of the top 10 most valued Indian companies by a whopping Rs 2,55,995 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) taking the steepest hit.

The equity market witnessed severe drubbing last week, with the BSE benchmark Sensex falling sharply by 1,850.15 points to end at 34,376.99.

From the top 10 pack, RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) plummeted Rs 1,32,061.4 crore to Rs 6,65,441.16 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the second biggest hit, with its valuation plunging Rs 31,164.6 crore to Rs 8,05,187.65 crore, while that of ITC tanked Rs 23,932.94 crore to Rs 3,39,284.67 crore.

related news

Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap nosedived Rs 17,091.72 crore to Rs 2,00,874.28 crore and that of Maruti Suzuki India slumped Rs 13,821.67 crore to Rs 2,08,223.79 crore.

(Image: PTI)

HDFC Bank suffered an erosion of Rs 11,629.51 crore to Rs 5,33,340.93 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell sharply by Rs 10,433.61 crore to Rs 3,37,566.18 crore.

The valuation of HDFC dived Rs 6,812.89 crore to Rs 2,90,520.19 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) went down by Rs 6,425.7 crore to Rs 2,30,075.87 crore.

Similarly, the m-cap of Infosys fell by Rs 2,621.03 crore to Rs 3,15,331.73 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, SBI, Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 04:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies #m-cap #market capitalisation #markets #Reliance Industries #TCS

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.