Top 10 best-performing CEOs in the world 2019: Three Indian-origin bosses make it to the list

Three Indian-origin chief executives have made their way to the top 10. Interestingly, all three are CEOs of top IT firms in the US. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The CEO 100, 2019 Edition of Havard Business Review lists the 100 best performing CEOs of the world, with Jensen Huang, cofounder of NVIDIA topping the list. Three Indian-origin chief executives have also made their way to the top 10. Interestingly, all three are CEOs of top IT firms in the US. Check out the 10 best CEOs of the world. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | Bernard Arnault | Organisation: LVMH | Industry: Consumer goods (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | Satya Nadella | Organisation: Microsoft | Industry: Information technology (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Johan Thijs | Organisation: KBC | Industry: Financial Services (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | Ajay Banga | Organisation: Mastercard | Industry: Information Technology (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | Shantanu Narayen | Organisation: Adobe| Industry: Information Technology (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | Ignacio Galan | Organisation: Iberdrola | Industry: Utilities (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | Richard Templeton | Organisation: Texas Instruments | Industry: Information Technology (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | François-Henri Pinault | Organization: Kering | Industry: Consumer goods (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | Marc Benioff | Organisation: Salesforce.com | Industry: Information Technology (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1 | Jensen Huang | Organisation: NVIDIA | Industry: Information Technology (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 1, 2019 07:42 am