App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 07:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top 10 best-performing CEOs in the world 2019: Three Indian-origin bosses make it to the list

Three Indian-origin chief executives have made their way to the top 10. Interestingly, all three are CEOs of top IT firms in the US.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Satya Nadella
1/11

The CEO 100, 2019 Edition of Havard Business Review lists the 100 best performing CEOs of the world, with Jensen Huang, cofounder of NVIDIA topping the list. Three Indian-origin chief executives have also made their way to the top 10.  Interestingly, all three are CEOs of top IT firms in the US. Check out the 10 best CEOs of the world. (Image: Reuters)

Bernard Arnaut
2/11

No 10 | Bernard Arnault | Organisation: LVMH | Industry: Consumer goods  (Image: Reuters)

Satya Nadella
3/11

No 9 | Satya Nadella | Organisation: Microsoft | Industry: Information technology (Image: Reuters)

Johan Thijs
4/11

No 8 | Johan Thijs | Organisation: KBC | Industry: Financial Services (Image: Reuters)

Ajay Banga
5/11

No 7 | Ajay Banga | Organisation: Mastercard | Industry: Information Technology (Image: Reuters)

Shantanu Narayen
6/11

No 6 | Shantanu Narayen | Organisation: Adobe| Industry: Information Technology (Image: Reuters)

Ignacio Galan
7/11

No 5 | Ignacio Galan | Organisation: Iberdrola | Industry: Utilities (Image: Reuters)

Richard Templeton
8/11

No 4 | Richard Templeton | Organisation: Texas Instruments | Industry: Information Technology (Image: Reuters)

François-Henri Pinault
9/11

No 3 | François-Henri Pinault | Organization: Kering | Industry: Consumer goods (Image: Reuters)

Marc Benioff
10/11

No 2 | Marc Benioff | Organisation: Salesforce.com | Industry: Information Technology (Image: Reuters)

Jensen Huang
11/11

No 1 | Jensen Huang | Organisation: NVIDIA | Industry: Information Technology (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 07:42 am

tags #Business #India #Slideshow #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.