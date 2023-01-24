 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Too much power concentrated in ISS, Glass Lewis': Elon Musk on proxy advisory firms

Jan 24, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

These firms help institutional investors who own stakes in a range of listed entities running in even thousands to make decision on voting on key issues like executive compensation.

Elon Musk said that the proxy advisory firms like ISS and Glass Lewis effectively control the stock markets.

