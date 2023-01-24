GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
Budget 2023
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
'Too much power concentrated in ISS, Glass Lewis': Elon Musk on proxy advisory firms
Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
These firms help institutional investors who own stakes in a range of listed entities running in even thousands to make decision on voting on key issues like executive compensation.
Elon Musk said that the proxy advisory firms like ISS and Glass Lewis effectively control the stock markets.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Elon Musk
#proxy advisory
first published: Jan 24, 2023 11:58 am