'Too much power concentrated in ISS, Glass Lewis': Elon Musk on proxy advisory firms

Elon Musk took a swipe at shareholder services companies like ISS and Glass Lewis saying that too much power has been concentrated in their hands.

"Far too much power is concentrated in the hands of “shareholder services” companies like ISS and Glass Lewis, because so much of the market is passive/index funds, which outsource shareholder voting decisions to them," Musk said in a tweet. He was responding to Vivek Ramaswamy, who founded Strive.

"I’ve traveled the country to meet with state pension funds, treasurers, and corporations. It is *staggering* how much influence BlackRock & ISS have wielded over these institutions. They captured the system in red & blue states alike. Time to bring new alternatives to the table," Ramaswamy tweeted.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2023

The role of proxy advisory firms has been in the spotlight with increased focus on ESG and shareholder activism on issues of corporate governance.

These proxy advisors help investors many of whom are bigh institutional players in voting on key key decisions in boardrooms.

As companies face pressure in the US to direct more attention to ESG and workforce diversity and top deck compensation, the role of these proxy advisory firms gains significance.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) was founded on 1985 and offers its clients corporate governance and responsible investment solutions. ISS, which is majority owned by Deutsche Bourse Group, along with Genstar Capital and ISS management.

Glass Lewis was founded in 2003 and offers corporate governance solutions to it clients.

"We are a trusted ally of more than 1,200 investors globally who use our high-quality, unbiased Proxy Paper research, and industry-leading Viewpoint proxy vote management solution to help drive value across all their governance activities," it states on its website.

Together, both these proxy advisory firms are a force to reckon with and dominate the business in US.