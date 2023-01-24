English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    'Too much power concentrated in ISS, Glass Lewis': Elon Musk on proxy advisory firms

    These firms help institutional investors who own stakes in a range of listed entities running in even thousands to make decision on voting on key issues like executive compensation.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
    Elon Musk said that the proxy advisory firms like ISS and Glass Lewis effectively control the stock markets.

    Elon Musk said that the proxy advisory firms like ISS and Glass Lewis effectively control the stock markets.

    Elon Musk took a swipe at shareholder services companies like ISS and Glass Lewis saying that too much power has been concentrated in their hands.

    "Far too much power is concentrated in the hands of “shareholder services” companies like ISS and Glass Lewis, because so much of the market is passive/index funds, which outsource shareholder voting decisions to them," Musk said in a tweet. He was responding to Vivek Ramaswamy, who founded Strive.

    "I’ve traveled the country to meet with state pension funds, treasurers, and corporations. It is *staggering* how much influence BlackRock & ISS have wielded over these institutions. They captured the system in red & blue states alike. Time to bring new alternatives to the table," Ramaswamy tweeted.