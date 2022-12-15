 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

'Too much money is a curse': Nandan Nilekani sounds caution for startup founders

Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

Nandan Nilekani said he was concerned if current startup founders have the stamina to play the long game.

Nandan Nilekani

The startup world has seen tumult and is in the middle of a funding winter after a year where money flowed freely, but Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani said that too much money is a curse.

During Infosys’s 40th-anniversary celebrations, Nilekani said that many young founders impress him with their ambition, understanding of business, strategic thinking, etc.

“What worries me is, do they want to build an institution? I think the hard part is to build an institution, it's a marathon race. Today we [Infosys founders] are as optimistic and working as hard as 40 years back. Do these guys have the stamina to play the long game? That's what worries me because too much money is a curse,” he said.

He added that he doesn’t understand when companies are given money to burn.

“Once you lose respect for capital, for frugality, lose respect for managing your expenses, then the game's over,” he said.

However, he maintained that many are still sharp and are keen to be long-term firms, and that he is still bullish on the startup world.