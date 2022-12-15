'Too much money is a curse': Nandan Nilekani sounds caution for startup founders

The startup world has seen tumult and is in the middle of a funding winter after a year where money flowed freely, but Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani said that too much money is a curse.

During Infosys’s 40th-anniversary celebrations, Nilekani said that many young founders impress him with their ambition, understanding of business, strategic thinking, etc.

“What worries me is, do they want to build an institution? I think the hard part is to build an institution, it's a marathon race. Today we [Infosys founders] are as optimistic and working as hard as 40 years back. Do these guys have the stamina to play the long game? That's what worries me because too much money is a curse,” he said.

He added that he doesn’t understand when companies are given money to burn.

“Once you lose respect for capital, for frugality, lose respect for managing your expenses, then the game's over,” he said.

However, he maintained that many are still sharp and are keen to be long-term firms, and that he is still bullish on the startup world.

Nilekani’s comments come at a time when funding has significantly slowed, and when investors are making smaller-sized bets as opposed to larger-sized deals. Many firms have also looked to reduce cash burn and have laid off employees as well. NR Narayana Murthy echoed Nilekani’s sentiments, and added that the key thing he wanted the present crop of founders to pay attention to is they will be able to earn the respect of all their stakeholders. “The moment I ask the question of respect, everything falls into place — your austerity, focus on excellence, getting repeat customers, attracting good employees, attracting long-term investors, getting the approbation of the society, the bureaucracy, etc,” he said, asking startup founders to take out a few minutes and think about how to earn the respect of every stakeholder.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE