Too many or too less? How many products are enough?

Many large-company CEOs often wonder if their company has too many products and SKUs (Stock Keeping Units). Some SME promoters think they have too many products and some think they could do with more products.

Do you have too many products? Or, not enough? More importantly, how do you know for sure? If your product offerings are not optimum, revenue, costs and assets cannot be optimum. This will affect your return on assets deployed.

There is no magic formula or mathematical equation that will tell you the correct number and types of products you should offer. This aspect of business is too complex for simple approaches. However, five curves drawn from a conceptual viewpoint can help you understand the costs and benefits of product variety. For both SMEs and large enterprises.

This understanding will enable you to make the choices necessary to get your product offerings closer to the optimum. Refer to the diagram. It looks complex, but looks are deceptive as usual. It is quite simple, really.

The bottom or X-axis is the variety of products a company offers. They are organised with the highest revenue maker in money terms on the far left of the axis, the second highest next, and so on. The lowest revenue item is on the far right. The vertical or Y-axis represents money. Zero is where the horizontal axis intersects the vertical axis.

Curve 1 is the cumulative annual sales revenue. Curve 2 is cumulative support costs: total revenue less profit less direct material and unburdened direct labour sent to a customer as value-added. Curve 3 is cumulative asset use. The four major assets of buildings, machinery, inventories and receivables are considered here. Inventories to support low volume/high variety are more than those to support high volume/low variety. Warehouse space also must show the same ratio. More changeovers on machines for low volume/high variety say a similar pattern is true of the machinery. Receivables probably follow the revenue curve.

Curve 4, a cumulative profit contribution and is calculated for each item as annual revenue less direct material and direct labour sent to a customer as value-added less its support costs. Curve 5 is the profit curve divided by the asset curve for a cumulative return on assets contribution by product.

What do the curves say?

First, traditional cost allocation will not parallel this figure because the traditional process transfers support costs incurred on the right-side products to the left side, using direct labour hours, machine hours, purchased material value or revenue as the transfer base. Second, the curves tell you that some products subsidise others. I am sure this is not a new revelation, but the curves identify which ones subsidise which others.

Assume that your curves look like the ones in the diagram. Then these choices are available to you:



Do nothing. Accept that sometimes you need losers to get winners. This might be a possibility in some industries such as personal care products where competition is severe and some cannibalisation is a reality. At least the curves will tell you to what extent you are subsidising sales and for what value. Some of today’s losers will be tomorrow’s winners, so you can accept this for a while.

Truncate the line. Look aggressively at the true profitability of each item, and prune the losers. This is what turnaround artists do with failing companies. Along with the pruning, you must slash support costs and downsize the business. And don’t prune tomorrow’s winners unless you are only interested in short-term results and attract an acquirer.

Price to suit true costs. Now that you know the total costs for each item you can rearrange the pricing.

Redesign; variety without variety. Keep the same application variety in the marketplace without the variety of products. This is a design strategy, which states that you must have multi-application, not single-application products.

Restructure the business. Many SMEs mix wide disparities in product volumes in the same plant. But the support needs of a high volume/low variety business are different from those of a low volume/high variety business. Split the two businesses apart and structure the support systems for each business. Total support costs will decrease, increasing profits accordingly.

Minimise support costs and needed assets. Many of the ideas coming from the just-in-time (JIT) movement result in eliminating support costs, especially in the factory. Asset use also is improved with total quality movement (TQM), changeover reductions, lower inventories, etc. The profit and ROA curves will show improvement after this intervention.

Buy and resell. Become a wholesaler for the products that are closer to the right side. This way you become a full line provider of products without the costs of being a full-line producer. You can also outsource products from a third party.