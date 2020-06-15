App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Too early to predict the mid-term impact from novel coronavirus: Hindustan Unilever

Motilal Oswal remains positive on HUL in the medium term with a Buy rating and target price of Rs 2,400 per share.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
It is too early to predict the mid-term impact of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and the pace of growth, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said.

Mehta told Motilal Oswal that products in the detergents and home care segments will do well. "Skin cleansing products such as hand washes, soaps, and sanitisers are also witnessing huge demand.".

The brokerage remains positive on HUL in the medium term with a Buy rating and target price of Rs 2,400 per share.

Here are some other takeaway from that conversation:

>> Demand for immunity-building products and in-home consumption is  growing. Tea and coffee are some products that are doing well due to a rise in in-home consumption.

>> The sale of liquid hand washes are expected to go up significantly. Brands such as Dove, Pears and Lifebuoy are doing well.

>> The merger with GSK Consumer Healthcare, which helped HUL acquire the Horlicks brand, was well-timed.

>> As consumers' purchasing power dips due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak, selling products in smaller packages and satchets may be important.

>> Mehta said the brands need to evolve and reinvent.

>> The management is confident of HUL emerging stronger from the current crisis.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 04:54 pm

tags #Business #Hindustan Unilever #HUL #stocks

