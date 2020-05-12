App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 02:03 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Too early to know demand-side situation: Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

Given the ongoing restrictions and reduced manpower capacity, it will bound to have an impact on the overall volumes, Bhargava said.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava, on May 12, said that the carmaker will resume partial operations at their Manesar plant in Haryana with a 50 percent workforce. He also said that the company was allowed to start operations with one shift now and it will focus on a limited number of models.

Bhargava said the company would be able to assess the demand-side situation only after a few weeks.

“I don’t think we know the demand situation yet because it is too early, the dealerships have recently started functioning, but not all of them are functioning. The level of inquiries is quite respectable but at the moment there is a supply-side constraint," he said.

Given the ongoing restrictions and reduced manpower capacity, it will bound to have an impact on the overall volumes, Bhargava said.

"I don’t think we can produce much more than what we are doing because in each shift normally one works for 8 hours but because of these various restrictions, which are there, the working hours will effectively come down to around 6.5 hours in a shift. That itself reduces capacity. Then we are doing only one shift, then you will see how much restrictions there are on the volumes which can be produced.”

Also read: Maruti Suzuki India resumes operations at Manesar plant on single shift basis

A clear picture of the demand side, however, will emerge after 2-3 weeks, the Maruti Suzuki chairman said.

“We have to have the dealers working for at least 2-3 weeks before we know what is happening in the market. Some of our suppliers are in containment zones. Therefore they cannot produce in those areas. We have had to look for alternative suppliers. Some models cannot be produced because those components cannot be found. So we have to adjust the production volumes and the models also in accordance with the supply chain. There is no certainty as to which supplier will remain a supplier and that he will not come under a containment zone in the next 10 days,” Bhargava added.

On top of it, there will be a temporary labour shortage issue due to lockdown and the movement of migrant workers.

“There can be a problem in that also because many of the people who were temporary workers in our Manesar plant have gone back to their villages. I think they will come back but it is not certain when they will be able to come back. As the vendours step up production and get back to shift-working, many of them could have problems of labours,” he added.

Bhargava also said that India's largest carmaker has given cash advance against supplies to many of its vendors. Overall, the industry could end up with 20-25 percent less sales compared to last year.

Bhargava also said that cars are taxed very heavily in the country, making the affordability of cars an issue. He expressed hope that the government will keep taxes on cars at a reasonable level.

 

Source: CNBC-TV18

First Published on May 12, 2020 02:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Maruti Suzuki India

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

Coronavirus impact | Global pension funds shelve plans to invest in India: Report

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

