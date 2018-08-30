App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tomato prices plunge to Rs 2 per kilo: Report

Poor rainfall, sudden surge in production of tomatoes and decline in consumption are the key causes behind the drop in prices

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Moneycontrol News

The price of tomatoes have steeply fallen from Rs 100 per kg a month ago to Rs 2 per kg as of August 30.

According to an Economic Times report, a kilo of tomato at the Narayangaon wholesale market of Maharashtra costs Rs 2 per kg, while it costs Rs 1.60 per kg in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh.

The paper noted that poor rainfall, a sudden surge in production of tomatoes and decline in its consumption and demand in Andhra Pradesh are the key causes behind the drop in prices.

The publication noted that a surge in production of the vegetable may be attributed to farmers banking on tomato prices rising to August 2017 levels.

Tomatoes costed Rs 900 for a 20kg crate and even sold for upto Rs 1,400 in the Narayangaon market at the time. Currently, the prices are now at Rs 400 for a 20kg crate.

Floods in the southern states have also led to choking of supplies, adding to losses for the farmers. The farmers are also forced to sell these vegetables at a distress price as they are of a perishable nature.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 04:01 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.