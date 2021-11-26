MARKET NEWS

English
Tomato prices increase to Rs 75 per kg in national capital

According to the data, the retail tomato price in the national capital increased to Rs 75 per kg on November 26 from Rs 63 per kg on November 22.

PTI
November 26, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST
Representative Image

Retail tomato price on Friday shot up to Rs 75 per kilogram in the national capital while the rates in some parts of South India softened but were still high, according to government data.

In Chennai, retail tomato price declined to Rs 63 per kg on Friday from the peak of Rs 100 per kg on November 22. Similarly, in Thiruvananthapuram, the price dropped to Rs 80 per kg from Rs 103 per kg in the said period, the data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry showed.

On Friday, in Puducherry, tomato price declined to Rs 45 per kg from Rs 100 per kg on November 22. However, in Hyderabad, the price softened slightly to Rs 72 per kg from Rs 90 per kg that prevailed during two days.

In Bangalore, tomato price in retail markets continued to rule high at Rs 88 per kg. At Port Blair, the price jumped to Rs 143 per kg on Friday from Rs 113 per kg on November 22.

However, retail prices of onion and potato in Delhi showed signs of softening. Retail onion prices were ruling at Rs 35 per kg and potato at Rs 20 per kg.

There has been a sharp rise in retail tomato prices in major cities of south India due to widespread moderate to heavy rainfalls since the first week of November. As a result, the tomato crop has been damaged causing a tight supply situation.

Even supply of tomato to other parts of the country from key growing states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has been affected.

The average all India maximum retail price of tomato rose to Rs 143 per kg on Friday from Rs 113 per kg on November 22 while all India modal price was ruling at Rs 60 per kg as against Rs 67.5 per kg in the said period, as per the government data.
PTI
Tags: #Delhi #India #tomato price
first published: Nov 26, 2021 07:35 pm

