Tollywood getting back on its feet after a 5-year dry spell

The Bengali film industry (Tollywood) is getting back on its feet after a 5-year long dry spell and eyeing a profitable fiscal. All this is due to government initiatives toward better infrastructure and money being pumped in by local entrepreneurs.

A total of 50 films have been registered with East India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) till date in the current year and close to 39 of them released between January and early July. As it turns out, the industry already has a blockbuster and four super hits.

The May release, Haami collected close to Rs 4 crore at the box office - a good number given the film was made on a budget of only Rs 85 lakhs. Drishtikone, Uma, and Guptadhoner Sondhane are the other films that did well at the box office and collected between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2.5 crore. According to sources Tollywood made close to Rs 100 crore in 2017-18 and is looking at making better numbers this fiscal.

“If trends set by the first quarter of the fiscal continues we expect that the industry will make at least 20 percent more than what it made in the last fiscal by the end of March 31, 2019,” said Krishna Daga, President at EIMPA.

If EIMPA’s estimations are anything to go by, Tollywood should end up making Rs 120 crore in 2018-19. Though not a great number, it would be a ray of hope for Tollywood that has been running on a loss for at least five years now.

In 2016-17, the Bengali film industry, known for its acclaimed directors Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Mrinal Sen and others had incurred losses to the tune of Rs 200 crore as 54 films didn’t ever see the light of the day in spite of getting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. The films never made it to the theatres as producers were unable to meet the releasing costs.

“The Rs 200 crore is only the loss from unreleased films. The box office loss put together the industry lost close to Rs 300 crore,” said Daga.

The closing of single-screen theatres across Bengal added to the fact that multiplexes wouldn’t screen Bengali films in prime time shows contributed to the fall in demand for the locally produced content. In the last three years close to 300 single screen theatres closed down and made it difficult for producers to find exhibitors. But the scenario is changing. Around 35 single screens were renovated across the state with the addition of new ones to the inventory. Production house SVF Entertainment itself has started 4 new single-screen theatres and plans to take the number up to 50 by the end of 2020.

On the other hand, setting up a West Bengal Film Academy is also in the works. At the state government’s West Bengal Film Academy meeting in June this year the producers asked for a regime like the Maharashtra government that has made it mandatory for a multiplex to screen 11 local films per auditorium in a year and that too between 12 pm and 9.30 pm. Though there have been no formal dictates multiplexes have already started exhibiting Bengali films in prime time slots.

The same academy is planned in a way that it acts as an umbrella body for all issues relating to the film industry, including developing of infrastructure.

On the investment front, Kolkata-based Camellia Group that operates in the hospitality, education, engineering, and aviation sector has already produced four movies in the last fiscal with investments to the tune of Rs 10 crore and currently has close to five movies in the pipeline. Another FMCG brand of Bengal Champion Soaps is also said to have put in money in Tollywood for a project with acclaimed director Haranath Chakraborty.