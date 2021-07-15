MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics funded with taxpayers' money – is the cost worth it?

Cost incurred is heavy and can range anywhere between $50 million and $100 million, right from the bidding process to consultant fees, event organisers’ fees and travel expenses.

Jocelyn Fernandes
July 15, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST
Recent polls show about 80 percent of the Japanese public think the Olympics should be canceled, or postponed again. The International Olympic Committee has said they will not be postponed again and will be canceled if they cannot be held. (Image: AP)

Taxpayers’ money will be used to fund Japan’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics being held in 2021, after a year’s delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not an uncommon practice, hosts usually have two funding sources – the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games (OCOG) consisting of host countries’ Olympic association and the event organiser, and the provincial and national governments i.e. taxpayers’ money.

Cost incurred is heavy and can range anywhere between $50 million and $100 million, right from the bidding process to consultant fees, event organisers’ fees and travel expenses, Mint reported.

For the Tokyo Olympics, Japanese taxpayers’ will fund 57 percent of the sporting costs alone, a steep $8.4 billion bill. For context, India will spend an equivalent amount on health in 2019-20.

The OCOG’s principal share in the event cost is $6.7 billion.

For those looking at the costs involved, a question emerges – why are countries still willing to host the Olympics? Do the trade-offs make up for the risks involved? The answer is still vague, and bordering on “no”.

Benefits to governments in terms of payments is “difficult to pin down”, the report noted, adding that monetary gains from the sporting events will go directly to the OCOG only. On the other hand, the OCOG is expected to recover its principal spend in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics through ticket sales and local sponsorship deals.

However, proponents still argue that the infrastructure investments for the games will benefit the countries over the long term. They also point to increased tourism and gain in global prominence – both of which are nebulous and difficult to quantify.

Notably, public sentiment for the event is not very positive, AP reported that recent polls showed about 80 percent of the Japanese public think the Olympics should be cancelled, or postponed again. However, the International Olympic Committee has said they will not be postponed again and will be canceled if they cannot be held.

In India, so far, Delhi and Ahmedabad have shown intent for the Olympics. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in March announced a possible bid for the 2048 Olympics and in June the Ahmedabad development authority invited consultant proposals for possible sporting venues.

A big reality check however, especially for developing countries, is a look at Brazil post its turn hosting the FIFA World Cup 2014. The country suffered economically – drowning in debt incurred to build 12 stadiums for the event.

As of 2019 the $300 million stadium built in Manaus lies abandoned and in deteriorating condition. It is one of many across the world that share the same fate after the glory of the matches fade.
Jocelyn Fernandes
first published: Jul 15, 2021 12:20 pm

