MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Disappointment for India as Apurvi, Elavenil fail to qualify for 10m air rifle final

Making her Olympic debut, world number one Elavenil finished 16th in the qualifications after shooting 626.5 over six series of 10 shots each

PTI
July 24, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Elavenil Valarivan of India in action (Image Source: REUTERS/Ann Wang)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Elavenil Valarivan of India in action (Image Source: REUTERS/Ann Wang)

Indian shooters endured a poor start at the Tokyo Olympics with first-timer Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failing to qualify for the finals of the women's 10m air rifle event here on Saturday.

Making her Olympic debut, world number one Elavenil finished 16th in the qualifications after shooting 626.5 over six series of 10 shots each, while the more experienced Apurvi, who is also the finals world record holder in the event, settled for the 36th place after aggregating 621.9 at the Asaka Range.

The Indians were off to a decent start and even as Apurvi slipped after a disastrous second series, with two scores of 9.5 and 9.9, the 21-year-old Elavenil tried to remain in the reckoning with a fine performance in the third series, including shooting a perfect 10.9.

However, Elavenil, a World Cup Final gold-medallist, could not maintain the same form and a couple of 9s in the fifth and sixth series pushed her further down.

Apurvi, 28, who has won two World Cup gold medals during her excellent run in 2019, had finished 34th at the 2016 Rio Games.

Close

Related stories

Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad topped the qualification with an Olympic qualification record score of 632.9 but missed the world record by 1.1, while South Korea's Heemoon Park was second with 631.7. American challenger Mary Carolyn Tucker finished third with 631.4.

In a very competitive field consistently producing high scores, Elavenil fell two points short of the total shot by Russian Olympic Committee's Anastasiia Galashina, who grabbed the eighth and last spot in the final by setting the cut-off at 628.6.

Ironically, the women's 10m air rifle was the first event in which India clinched quotas for the Tokyo Games with Apurvi and Anjum Moudgil claiming them at the 2018 World Championship in Changwon, Korea.

Moudgil's quota was given to Elavenil on the basis of the latter's excellent run of form through the Olympic selection cycle.

The women's 10m air rifle event saw one of the largest fields in Tokyo, with a total of 50 shooters in the fray.

A total of 60 shots are fired in the qualification round in an allotted time of 75 minutes from a 0.177 inches caliber air rifle, and scoring is in decimals of 10 with a 10.9 being the perfect shot.

Normally, anything over 630 (out of a maximum 654) is good enough to make the 8-player final.
PTI
Tags: #10m air rifle #India #Sports #Tokyo Olympics 2020 #world
first published: Jul 24, 2021 08:43 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.