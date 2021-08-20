Tokyo Olympics 2020 | TV ad volumes fall by 20% versus 2016 season

Source: Twitter/@Olympics

While India recorded highest ever medal tally in Tokyo Olympics, the games was unable to register strong advertising volumes on TV.

Airing on Sony Network channel and DD National, TV ad volumes in India was down 20 percent during Tokyo Olympics as compared to 2016 Rio Olympics, according to TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research, a television audience measurement analysis firm.

While Tokyo Olympics aired on 11 channels, the 2016 season had aired on nine TV channels.

The TAM data pointed out that in 2016, Rio Olympics recorded 138 hours in ad volumes as compared to 110 hours during 2020 Olympics.

While ad volumes were down during Tokyo Olympics, tally of advertisers and brands increased in Olympic 2020 over Olympic 2016.

More than 25 new categories appeared in the matches of Tokyo Olympics as compared to Rio Olympics.

Among the new categories, associations/social/cultural organization topped the list followed by aerated soft drink.

JSW Group was top brand during Olympics 2020 with 11 percent share of ad volumes followed by MPL Sports Foundation with 10 percent share.

During Tokyo Olympics, tally of categories, advertisers and brands rose by 60 percent, 146 percent and 66 percent respectively as compared to Rio Olympics.

In addition, the top five categories collectively contributed more than 35 percent of overall ad volumes during 2020 Olympics.

Also, the top five advertisers had 50 percent of the ad volume share during the 2020 Olympics.

Amid advertisers, GCMMF (Amul) was the top advertiser with 12 percent share during 2020 Olympics, followed by Jindal Group with 11 percent share of ad volumes on TV. The other advertisers in the top five include Nereus Sport Products with 10 percent share, Think & Learn with nine percent share and Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) with eight percent share.

When it comes to ad slots, 20-40 seconds ads were utilized the most during commercial breaks with 70 percent share, followed by less than 20 seconds ads with 20 percent share and 40-60 seconds ads with 10 percent share.