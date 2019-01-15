App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 01:07 PM IST

Tokyo court denies Carlos Ghosn's bail request

Ghosn, the once-feted auto executive, awaits a lengthy criminal trial that could be as long as six months away, after his surprise arrest on November 19.

The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday denied former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn's request for release on bail after his indictment last week on two new charges, including for aggravated breach of trust.

Ghosn, the once-feted auto executive, awaits a lengthy criminal trial that could be as long as six months away, after his surprise arrest on November 19.
