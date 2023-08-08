Monsoon Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, flash floods in several regions of India

August 08, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

The national capital during the first few days of August observed some good rainfall activity is due to which until now Safdarjung observatory has recorded 71 mm of rain. The monthly rainfall for Delhi in August stands at 226.8 mm, also, this is the rainiest month for Delhi.

However, the past couple of days have been hot and humid for Delhi as well as the NCR region and in the next two days also we do not expect any rainfall activity over Delhi and the NCR apart from some light rains here and there.