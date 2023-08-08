Monsoon Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, flash floods in several regions of India

-Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Weather live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of India till August 11. The weather office predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain showers in West Bengal and Sikkim on August 8 and Uttarakhand till August 10. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand till August 9.
-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim on 7 and 8 August, Bihar and Jharkhand during 7-9 August.
-Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar on 7 and 8 August.
The national capital during the first few days of August observed some good rainfall activity is due to which until now Safdarjung observatory has recorded 71 mm of rain. The monthly rainfall for Delhi in August stands at 226.8 mm, also, this is the rainiest month for Delhi.
However, the past couple of days have been hot and humid for Delhi as well as the NCR region and in the next two days also we do not expect any rainfall activity over Delhi and the NCR apart from some light rains here and there.
There is a high likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 8 in Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. The same day, heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated areas of Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh.