    Aug 08, 2023 / 09:34 am

    Monsoon Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, flash floods in several regions of India

    Weather live updates: Heavy to very rainfall has been predicted in parts of Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on August 8. Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over isolated parts of Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh on the same day.

    Weather live updates:  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of India till August 11. The weather office predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain showers in West Bengal and Sikkim on August 8 and Uttarakhand till August 10. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand till August 9.

    • August 08, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

      Northeast India Weather Update: 


      -Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

    • August 08, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

      East India weather update


      -Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim on 7 and 8 August, Bihar and Jharkhand during 7-9 August.

      -Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar on 7 and 8 August.

    • August 08, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

      Weather live updates:

      Different areas of India might encounter heavy rains throughout the next 4-5 days, as per a weather conditions gauge from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated rain in a few parts of India till August 10.

    • August 08, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

      Monsoon to reportedly remain mild in Delhi for some time

      The national capital during the first few days of August observed some good rainfall activity is due to which until now Safdarjung observatory has recorded 71 mm of rain. The monthly rainfall for Delhi in August stands at 226.8 mm, also, this is the rainiest month for Delhi.

      However, the past couple of days have been hot and humid for Delhi as well as the NCR region and in the next two days also we do not expect any rainfall activity over Delhi and the NCR apart from some light rains here and there.

    • August 08, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

      For 9 August, orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh.

    • August 08, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

      IMD predicts heavy rainfall, flash floods in several regions of India; check details here  

      Several parts of India are expected to receive heavy rainfall until August 11 according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In West Bengal and Sikkim on August 8 and Uttarakhand until August 10, the weather office predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers. It is likely that similar weather conditions will prevail in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand until August 9.

      There is a high likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 8 in Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. The same day, heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated areas of Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh.

