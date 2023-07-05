Today in AI: US plans to restrict China's cloud service access; PM Modi spotlights 'Bhashini' at SCO Summit; and more

Today in AI

US to curb China's access to Cloud Services like Amazon: WSJ

The President Joe Biden administration plans to tighten export controls announced in October to restrict sales of some artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China, seeking to contain its rival’s development of a technology considered key to the country’s geopolitical and economic future. Part of the measures under discussion included restricting cloud access for Chinese AI developers, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal last week.



The United States is also preparing to curtail Chinese companies’ access to cloud-computing services including those provided by Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Read more here





PM Narendra Modi virtually attending the SCO Summit held on July 4.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on July 4, brought attention to Bhashini, India's indigenously developed AI-based language translation tool. The tool was launched in July last year to provide language technology solutions as digital public goods through the platform.



The objective of the local language translation mission is to use the current technology to break down barriers between distinct Indian languages. This government portal intends to make AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) materials available in the public domain for usage by Indian MSMEs, start-ups, and individual innovators. Read more



