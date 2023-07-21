English
    Today in AI: TRAI's recommendation, BEL and CoRover to develop indigenous conversational AI, and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    The regulatory body also proposed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) be designated as the administrative ministry for AI.

    TRAI recommends AI regulation: Establish independent body, risk-based framework for AI use cases


    TRAI has drawn up a risk-based regulatory framework to be implemented in view of the “impact of AI in all sectors” and suggested that an “Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority” (AIDAI), to oversee the same, be set up immediately.


    • The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on July 20 recommended a structure for regulating artificial intelligence (AI) through the lens of a risk-based framework. The regulatory body also proposed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) be designated as the administrative ministry for AI.

    • This comes at a time when there has been a global call for regulating AI and generative AI, and at a time when MeitY is expected to bring in similar norms in the upcoming Digital India Bill. The Digital India Bill will supersede the over 2-year-old Information Technology Act.

      BEL and CoRover partner to develop indigenous conversational AI solutions



    The MoU will enable both companies to collaborate in the field of generative AI platforms, with a special focus on CoRover's BharatGPT platform.

    • Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 19, aiming to create a partnership and jointly develop indigenous technologies and technical solutions to cater to the growing demand for AI-based solutions, particularly in the field of conversational AI-based virtual assistants.

    • The MoU will enable both companies to collaborate in the field of generative AI platforms, with a special focus on CoRover's BharatGPT platform.

    The company feels the move is required as the platform has over 50 million items as part of its food catalogue and looks to change the way how consumers place orders.

    Swiggy expands gen AI application from just food to q-commerce, dining out


    Swiggy’s neural search feature will be beta-tested by September and based on the learning and results, the company hopes to roll out the feature to all search traffic in the app.


    • Swiggy on July 20 said it will now be using generative AI to ready products and services that will boost food delivery and dining out experience. The company feels the move is required as the platform has over 50 million items as part of its food catalogue and looks to change the way how consumers place orders.

    • Earlier in the week Chief Executive Officer of the company’s food marketplace Rohit Kapoor told Moneycontrol that the startup has formed a dedicated team of around five members, who are tasked with finding new applications of artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the company as it looks to better efficiency and lower costs.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Conversational AI #Generative AI #today in AI
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 10:05 am

