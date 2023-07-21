Today in AI: TRAI's recommendation, BEL and CoRover to develop indigenous conversational AI, and more

The regulatory body also proposed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) be designated as the administrative ministry for AI.
TRAI recommends AI regulation: Establish independent body, risk-based framework for AI use cases
TRAI has drawn up a risk-based regulatory framework to be implemented in view of the "impact of AI in all sectors" and suggested that an "Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority" (AIDAI), to oversee the same, be set up immediately.
The company feels the move is required as the platform has over 50 million items as part of its food catalogue and looks to change the way how consumers place orders.
- Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 19, aiming to create a partnership and jointly develop indigenous technologies and technical solutions to cater to the growing demand for AI-based solutions, particularly in the field of conversational AI-based virtual assistants.
- The MoU will enable both companies to collaborate in the field of generative AI platforms, with a special focus on CoRover's BharatGPT platform.
Swiggy expands gen AI application from just food to q-commerce, dining out
Swiggy’s neural search feature will be beta-tested by September and based on the learning and results, the company hopes to roll out the feature to all search traffic in the app.
Swiggy on July 20 said it will now be using generative AI to ready products and services that will boost food delivery and dining out experience. The company feels the move is required as the platform has over 50 million items as part of its food catalogue and looks to change the way how consumers place orders.
- Earlier in the week Chief Executive Officer of the company’s food marketplace Rohit Kapoor told Moneycontrol that the startup has formed a dedicated team of around five members, who are tasked with finding new applications of artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the company as it looks to better efficiency and lower costs.
