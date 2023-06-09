Today in AI: Sam Altman touches down in South Korea; TikTok joins China AI race, and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Open AI Chief Executive Sam Altman is set to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and about 100 local startups on Friday, as the country seeks to encourage domestic competitiveness in artificial intelligence.





South Korea is one of few countries that has developed its own foundation models for artificial intelligence in a field dominated by the United States and China, thanks to local tech firms such as Naver, Kakao, and LG.



South Korea has new AI regulation awaiting full parliament approval, which is seen as less restrictive than the EU's version.

ByteDance Ltd. is testing an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot

Code-named “Grace,” athe chatbotwill greet Employees using the service with a pop-up message saying it’s based on several large language models.



Globally, TikTok is also experimenting with a chatbot named Tako.



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is on a visit to the US, on Thursday announced plans for a first-ever global summit on artificial intelligence later this year, bringing together key countries.

